Saalfrank struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Guardians.

Saalfrank took a blown save in Colorado on Saturday, allowing two runs in two-thirds of an inning. He bounced back with a sharp outing Tuesday, needing just nine pitchers to retire the Cleveland trio of Jose Ramirez, Kyle Manzardo and Carlos Santana. It's interesting that Saalfrank got the nod for this save when fellow left-hander Jalen Beeks had pitched just once over the previous four days. Arizona's bullpen has turned into a full-blown committee throughout the year between injuries and ineffectiveness. Saalfrank has been a breath of fresh air, pitching to a 1.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings while picking up two saves and one hold. It's unclear if this outing is a signal that the 28-year-old will be competing for more save chances down the stretch, but he has taken care of business in lower-leverage spots to earn a larger role.