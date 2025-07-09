The Diamondbacks recalled Saalfrank from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, Arizona optioned Bryce Jarvis to Triple-A. Saalfrank has yet to pitch in the big leagues this season and has struggled with his command at Reno, logging a 7.15 ERA and 14:10 K:BB across 11.1 innings of work. He'll fill a middle-relief role with the Diamondbacks.