Diamondbacks' Andrew Saalfrank: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks recalled Saalfrank from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
In a corresponding move, Arizona optioned Bryce Jarvis to Triple-A. Saalfrank has yet to pitch in the big leagues this season and has struggled with his command at Reno, logging a 7.15 ERA and 14:10 K:BB across 11.1 innings of work. He'll fill a middle-relief role with the Diamondbacks.
