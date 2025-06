The Diamondbacks assigned Saalfrank to Triple-A Reno from the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Saalfrank was reinstated from a the ineligible list June 5 after missing a year due to a suspension. He now returns to Triple-A Reno where he made ten and two appearances during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively.