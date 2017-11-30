Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Traded to Arizona

Boxberger was traded to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Curtis Taylor on Thursday.

Boxberger will provide an immediate boost to Arizona's bullpen after accumulating a 3.38 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 29.1 innings with the Rays last season. The right-hander missed the first half of this past year with an back injury, but didn't seem to be bothered by the ailment once he returned to the mound in late June. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen how the Diamondbacks will utilize Boxberger, but he's expected to appear in high-leverage situations for the club in 2018.