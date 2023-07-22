Pfaadt was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Saturday to start against the Reds.

Pfaadt has failed to turn his prospect pedigree into big-league success thus far, struggling to a 9.82 ERA in six starts. He's only managed to strike out 17.2 percent of opposing batters, well below the 27.1 percent strikeout rate he owns for Triple-A Reno this season. Him figuring out how to put big-league hitters away could be crucial to the Diamondbacks' playoff hopes, as the team now finds themselves in the thick of the wild-card race after falling back to the pack following a hot start. Justin Martinez was optioned to clear space on the roster.