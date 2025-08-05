Pfaadt (11-7) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Padres on Monday.

Pfaadt was effective at limiting the damage, bouncing back after giving up three home runs in a seven-run meltdown versus the Tigers in his last start. While he kept the ball in the yard this time, the three walks matched his season high, which he's now done three times. The right-hander has a 5.02 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 102:28 K:BB through 122 innings over 23 starts this season. He's still prone to the occasional disaster outing, but he's been fairly steady since mid-June. Pfaadt's next start is projected to be at home versus the Rockies this weekend.