Pfaadt (9-6) earned the win over San Diego on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over eight innings.

Pfaadt was both effective and efficient in the outing, needing a comfortable 99 pitches to get through a season-high eight frames. In fact, this was just the second time this season he's completed more than six innings -- his previous high was 6.1 frames May 8 against the Dodgers. Pfaadt didn't overwhelm batters with just seven whiffs and four punchouts, but he limited the Padres to only four hits. He's unlikely to pitch again until after the All-Star break; if that's the case, he'll finish the first half of the campaign with a 9-6 record despite a poor 5.16 ERA and 1.31 WHIP along with an 84:23 K:BB over 99.1 innings spanning 19 starts.