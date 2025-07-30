Pfaadt (10-7) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up seven runs on 11 hits -- including three home runs -- over 4.2 innings in a 12-2 rout at the hands of the Tigers. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The Diamondbacks held a 2-0 lead through three innings as Pfaadt seemed to be in control, but things unraveled quickly for the right-hander, with all three long balls off him coming in a nightmarish fifth frame. It's the first time since June 5 that Pfaadt has been tagged for more than four runs and the first time since June 10 he's served up multiple homers, ending a sharp seven-start stretch in which he'd posted a 3.48 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB over 41.1 innings. Pfaadt will try to get back on track in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Padres.