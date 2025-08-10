Pfaadt (12-7) allowed three runs on 11 hits and struck out two without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Pfaadt wasn't great, but he was able to keep the ball in the yard and didn't elevate his pitch count with walks. This is his second win in a row, and he's allowed three runs or less in four of his five starts since the All-Star break. The 26-year-old is still too often middling in his performance, as evidenced by his 5.03 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, though his 104:28 K:BB through 127 innings is fine. Pfaadt is tentatively projected to get a rematch with the Rockies for his next start, though that game is in Colorado, which makes him a risky option in fantasy.