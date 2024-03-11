Pfaadt allowed four runs on four hits while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Sunday's start against the Dodgers.

Pfaadt was removed after he retired just two of the first six batters and then re-inserted to pitch the second and third innings. He set down the side in order after coming back into the game. Despite the results, Pfaadt told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that the outing was the best he felt in three spring starts. He's slotted in as the No. 4 starter.