Pfaadt allowed one run on two hits while striking out one over two innings in Monday's spring start against the White Sox.

Pfaadt, who made his second Cactus League start, was pleased with the results, particularly in the sequencing of his changeup and slider, per Jack Magruder of MLB.com. "We figured some things out," Pfaadt said. "The slider is going to get better as we go. Something clicks every game, and that's a win. Fastball location, I can do better getting ahead." Both he and the Diamondbacks coaching staff are focusing on his pitch mix, which was credited for Pfaadt's success over the second half of 2023.