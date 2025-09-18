Pfaadt didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-1 extra-innings loss to the Giants, allowing just one hit and one walk over nine scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Had he gotten any run support at all, Pfaadt would have delivered his first career shutout on 97 pitches (65 strikes) in the best performance of his career. Instead, the right-hander had to settle for a no-decision as neither offense woke up until the 11th inning. Pfaadt has produced two quality starts in three September outings, but he got tagged for five runs in 4.2 frames in the other, and since the beginning of August he carries a 4.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB over 50.1 innings even with Wednesday's stellar effort. He'll try to continue wrapping up his regular season on a high note in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Dodgers.