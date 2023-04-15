Pfaadt allowed two runs on six hits and a hit batsman while striking out five over five innings, claiming his first win of the season for Triple-A Reno.

Pfaadt, by coincidence or not, pitched on the same day that Madison Bumgarner had another disappointing start for the Diamondbacks and hinted at an injury following the game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Bumgarner talked about dealing with "stuff" and a "lot going on," which set off speculation about a trip to the injured list, or Arizona pulling the plug on him as a starter. If either of those scenarios play out, Pfaadt looks like the obvious fill-in, given he's on the same five-day schedule as Bumgarner.