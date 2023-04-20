Pfaadt is scheduled to start Thursday for Triple-A Reno, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
It's notable that Pfaadt is basically on the same pitching schedule as Madison Bumgarner, who was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Thursday morning. Pfaadt could eventually slide into Arizona's starting rotation as a direct replacement for MadBum, though Tommy Henry will reportedly get the first such turn. Pfaadt, 24, has posted a 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 395:64 K:BB in 312 career minor-league innings and entered the 2023 campaign as a consensus top-100 prospect. He's tallied 17 strikeouts through 13.1 frames this year with Reno.
