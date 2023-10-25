Pfaadt did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks across four innings. He struck out seven.

Pfaadt once again chained together a successful outing, pitching only four innings in the contest as the team turned things over to the bullpen in a do-or-die game. Despite the shorter appearance, Pfaadt still impressed in the strikeout column. He has now pitched to an 11.9 K/9 in 16.2 postseason innings, compared to a 8.8 mark across 96 regular-season innings. The hope heading into the World Series is that Pfaadt can maintain his newly discovered strikeout gains and continue his postseason success. He has pitched to a 2.70 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 22 strikeouts in those 16.2 playoff innings.