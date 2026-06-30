Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Receiving call-up to start Tuesday

The Diamondbacks will recall Pfaadt from Triple-A Reno to start Tuesday's game against the Giants in Arizona, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Pfaadt had been expected to slot into the rotation for last Friday's game against the Rays, but the Diamondbacks elected to change their pitching plans after a rainout Thursday. The right-hander will instead toe the rubber for Tuesday's matchup, marking his first start with the big club since April 11, after which he was moved to the bullpen and later demoted to Triple-A. Pfaadt owns a 5.92 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 31:17 K:BB across 38 innings in the majors this season.