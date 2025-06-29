Pfaadt did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk over five innings against Miami. He struck out seven.

The right-hander was tagged early by Agustin Ramirez, who knocked an RBI ground-rule double in the first inning, but Pfaadt managed to settle in and complete five frames. He notched seven strikeouts for the second straight outing, though his strikeout rate has dropped significantly from 9.2 K/9 in 2024 to 7.6 K/9 this season. After a strong start to the year -- logging a 3.28 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over his first eight starts (46.2 innings) -- Pfaadt has struggled in his past nine, posting a 7.91 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 38.2 innings.