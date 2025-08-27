Pfaadt took a no-decision Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk in 2.2 innings. He struck out four.

It was Pfaadt's shortest start since he failed to record an out during his calamitous May 31 outing against the Nationals. The 26-year-old right-hander is now up to seven appearances with at least eight hits allowed among his 27 starts, and he's also yielded at least six runs on five occasions this season. Pfaadt is set to bring a rough 5.24 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 117:33 K:BB over 142.2 frames into a scary matchup on the road against the Dodgers this weekend, which makes him tough to trust from a fantasy standpoint.