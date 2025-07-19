Pfaadt (10-6) allowed four hits and struck out six without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Cardinals.

Pfaadt has been effective over his three starts in July, allowing six runs over 21 innings while adding an 18:2 K:BB. Control has been one of his better areas this season, and it's good to see him rewarded with a couple of positive outings to bookend the All-Star break. Pfaadt still has a 4.82 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 90:23 K:BB through 106.1 innings over 20 starts this season. He is lined up for a home start versus Houston next week.