Pfaadt allowed two runs on two hits and one walk over one inning in Wednesday's spring start against the Guardians.

Unlike previous starters making their Cactus League debuts, Pfaadt was only scheduled to throw one inning, per Steve Stockmar of MLB.com. The 25-year-old right-hander said his slider was off but it was good to get the work in. Pfaadt, who was a postseason darling last year, threw a career-high 178.2 innings total innings in 2023, which may be the reason to control his buildup this spring. Pfaadt is in a different place in 2024. Last spring, he was pitching to earn a roster spot, but this year he's locked into the rotation.