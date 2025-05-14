Pfaadt (6-3) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Tuesday.

A Christian Koss grand slam in the second inning accounted for all of the runs on Pfaadt's line. His two shortest starts of the season have come across three outings in May, but he sandwiched 6.1 scoreless innings versus the Dodgers between those poor performances. Overall, Pfaadt is now at a 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB through 50.2 innings over nine starts. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Dodgers as he looks for a repeat performance of his last matchup with them.