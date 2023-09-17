Jarvis was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jarvis has a 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB across 16 innings this season, so it's not a major surprise he'll receive another look in the big-league bullpen. Scott McGough (shoulder) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.