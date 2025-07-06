Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Back in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks recalled Jarvis from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
The right-hander has spent the past few weeks with Reno but will rejoin the big club after Ryan Thompson (shoulder) was placed on the injured list. Jarvis has a 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings with Arizona this season.
