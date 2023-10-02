Jarvis allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits over 2.2 innings in Sunday's loss to the Astros. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Jarvis entered the game in the first inning after Kyle Nelson got off to a rocky start as the opener. Since the start of September, Jarvis allowed three earned runs over 11.2 frames. He registered a solid 3.04 in 23.2 MLB innings this season, mostly as a bullpen arm. The right-handed rookie could compete for a rotation spot with Arizona in 2024.