Jarvis struck out one over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Jarvis was the last of four Arizona relievers in support of starter Ryne Nelson, who was yanked after 3.1 innings (75 pitches, 40 strikes). The bullpen combined for 6.2 shutout innings, as the Diamondbacks swept the Cubs and leapfrogged them in the wild card race. Jarvis, who was called up Sunday, can provide length should the club need a starter over the final 11 games.