Jarvis allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Jarvis' first big-league save was of the three-inning variety, and this shouldn't be an indication that he'll get a chance to close any time soon, even with Justin Martinez (elbow) and A.J. Puk (elbow) both on the injured list. This was Jarvis' first major-league appearance since April 18. He struggled as a starter at Triple-A Reno prior to his recall Tuesday, posting a 5.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 29:17 K:BB across 31.1 innings for the minor-league affiliate. Jarvis figures to operate as a multi-inning reliever moving forward, though his 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 10.1 innings in the majors this season offer little reason for confidence.