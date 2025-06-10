The Diamondbacks will recall Jarvis from Triple-A Reno prior to Tuesday's game versus the Mariners, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Jarvis will provide a fresh bullpen arm following Monday's extra-innings victory over Seattle. The right-hander has made six relief appearances for Arizona in 2025, yielding six runs with a 9:3 K:BB across 7.1 frames.