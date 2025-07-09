Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Heads back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks optioned Jarvis to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Jarvis tossed 66 pitches across four innings of relief in last Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Royals. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out a pair in the scoreless outing. Jarvis has a 4.40 ERA and 13:7 K:BB across 14.1 innings of work with Arizona this season.
