The Diamondbacks optioned Jarvis to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Jarvis tossed 66 pitches across four innings of relief in last Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Royals. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out a pair in the scoreless outing. Jarvis has a 4.40 ERA and 13:7 K:BB across 14.1 innings of work with Arizona this season.