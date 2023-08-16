Jarvis allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three over three innings in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Rockies.

Jarvis made his MLB debut after being summoned from Triple-A Reno on Sunday. He was given the bulk-inning role, throwing 51 pitches on what was a bullpen effort Tuesday. The right-hander was a starter in the minors but transitioned to relief at Reno in preparation for a bullpen role for the Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks are down a starter, so Jarvis could continue in a similar bulk-inning role for now. Zach Davies (back) was roughed up in his second rehab start Tuesday but did get up to 80 pitches. If the Diamondbacks hold him back for another rehab start or opt to remove him from the rotation, Jarvis could see bulk innings this coming Sunday.