Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Mops up Sunday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis allowed three hits and two walks while striking out two over four scoreless relief innings in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Royals.
Jarvis was summoned from Triple-A Reno when the Diamondbacks placed Ryan Thompson (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Sunday. The former was a starter for the Aces and should get similar long relief opportunities going forward while up with the club.
