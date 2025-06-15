Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Returns to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arizona optioned Jarvis to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
The right-hander was called up by Arizona on Tuesday and immediately collected a three-inning save against Seattle, but he otherwise didn't pitch during this stint in the majors. Jarvis has a 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over 10.1 frames in the big leagues this season.
