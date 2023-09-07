The Diamondbacks will option Jarvis to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ryne Nelson is set to come up from the minors to start Thursday, so Jarvis will be pushed off the active roster to free up a spot. Jarvis has posted a solid 3.21 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 14 innings in the majors this season, so there's a chance he returns to Arizona's bullpen before the end of the year.
