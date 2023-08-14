Jarvis will pitch out of the bullpen in the majors, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Jarvis has been a starter throughout his minor league career but was recently moved to the bullpen at Triple-A Reno in preparation for a relief role in the majors, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The Diamondbacks are short starters right now and could use Jarvis for multiple innings in a variety of roles until the rotation is sorted out. General manager Mike Hazen said he's comfortable asking Jarvis to throw between 40 and 60 pitches in an outing. The first step toward normalizing the rotation is a healthy Zach Davies (back). He's scheduled to make a second rehab start Tuesday and could return the following Sunday.