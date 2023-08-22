Jarvis gave up one earned run on two hits and one walk over 3.2 innings out of the bullpen en route to picking up his first big-league win in Saturday's 8-1 victory over the Padres in the second game of a doubleheader.

Jarvis pitched behind opener Scott McGough, who tossed 2.1 scoreless innings before turning the game over to the rookie. Though Jarvis has now turned given up just two earned runs over 6.2 innings through his first two appearances with Arizona, he may end up serving as more of a pure reliever going forward rather than a primary pitcher. Arizona is expected to get some reinforcement to its rotation later this week, when Zach Davies (back) will likely be activated from the 15-day injured list.