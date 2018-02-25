Play

Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Batting second Sunday

Owings (finger) is starting at second base and batting second during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Owings underwent surgery on his right middle finger in November and is set to make his first spring training start this year. Barring any setbacks, Owings will serve as the Diamonbacks' starting second baseman on Opening Day.

