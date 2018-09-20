Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Big day in win

Owings went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Owings got in on a four-run first inning with an RBI single, then later added to the 9-0 blowout with a two-run homer in the sixth. It was the 27-year-old's first start at the big-league level since July, and despite the big day, he's slashing just .204/.269/.300.