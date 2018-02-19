Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Cleared for all baseball activity
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Owings (finger) has been cleared for all baseball activity, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Owings, who underwent a second surgery on his right middle finger in November to ensure full healing, is expected to enter camp slightly behind his teammates, though he remains on track to be ready for Opening Day. While the 26-year-old hit a respectable .268/.299/.442 with 12 homers and 12 steals in 97 games prior to injuring his finger in July, he's expected to open the season in a super-utility role thanks to his poor defense and lack of plate discipline.
