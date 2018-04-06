Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Continues hot start with three-hit game

Owings went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in a 5-2 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Owings has been in a nice little groove to start off the season, with the three-hit game leaving him with a .429/.500/.667 slash line through 21 at-bats. That's obviously not sustainable for a whole year but Owings was providing some sneaky value last season before he went down with an injury, and he's only 26, so it's not all that far-fetched to think he could improve on the .741 OPS he put up in 362 at-bats in 2017.