Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Cooling down in second half
Owings went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Braves.
Owings has gotten off to an anemic start to the second half, tallying just six hits in 43 at-bats. Though the extended slump hasn't resulted in Owings losing out on regular playing time, he'll likely need to turn the corner before long or risk losing starts to backup shortstop Ketel Marte.
