Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Dealing with head contusion
Owings was diagnosed with a head contusion after Thursday's win over the Giants, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters after the game that the early signs suggest Owings avoided a concussion. Owings suffered the injury colliding with A.J. Pollock in the outfield and taking a knee to the forehead. If he's held out of the lineup Friday, Jarrod Dyson would likely take his place in right field.
