Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Dealing with head contusion

Owings was diagnosed with a head contusion after Thursday's win over the Giants, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters after the game that the early signs suggest Owings avoided a concussion. Owings suffered the injury colliding with A.J. Pollock in the outfield and taking a knee to the forehead. If he's held out of the lineup Friday, Jarrod Dyson would likely take his place in right field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories