Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Doubles, steals base in series finale
Owings went 1-for-3 with a double, stolen base and a run in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Dodgers.
With the Dodgers bringing three consecutive lefties to the hill, Owings was a fixture in the lineup throughout the series, going 3-for-13 with a home run, three RBI and two runs. Look for manager Torey Lovullo to clear a spot for Owings whenever the Diamondbacks oppose a southpaw, but the utility man also has a clearer path to playing time versus right-handers than he did heading into the season after third baseman Jake Lamb (shoulder) joined outfielder Steven Souza (pectoral) on the disabled list earlier this week.
