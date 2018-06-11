Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Doubles twice in return to lineup

Owings went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 8-3 win over the Rockies on Sunday.

After moving to the bench for the first two games of the series, Owings entered the lineup Sunday in place of a resting David Peralta and kept the Diamondbacks offense humming. With a .770 OPS to go with two stolen bases over his last 12 games, Owings' production has been on the upswing of late, but it may be too late for him to recapture a full-time role in the outfield after the Diamondbacks acquired Jon Jay from the Royals on Wednesday to give the team a much-needed on-base threat atop the order.