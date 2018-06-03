Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Earns third straight start
Owings will start in right field and bat sixth Sunday against the Marlins.
With Socrates Brito recording just two hits in 17 at-bats since his promotion from Triple-A Reno in late May, Owings has seemingly settled in as the primary replacement for the injured Steven Souza (pectoral) in right field. Owings will pick up his third straight start Sunday, but has yet to fully bust of his season-long slump, which has been exacerbated by a career-low .239 BABIP. Owings is hitting just .187 with a .536 OPS across 167 plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Goes 2-for-2 off bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Scores three runs, drives in three Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Withheld from lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Steals two bases•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Picks up start in center field•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hits solo blast Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...