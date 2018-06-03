Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Earns third straight start

Owings will start in right field and bat sixth Sunday against the Marlins.

With Socrates Brito recording just two hits in 17 at-bats since his promotion from Triple-A Reno in late May, Owings has seemingly settled in as the primary replacement for the injured Steven Souza (pectoral) in right field. Owings will pick up his third straight start Sunday, but has yet to fully bust of his season-long slump, which has been exacerbated by a career-low .239 BABIP. Owings is hitting just .187 with a .536 OPS across 167 plate appearances.