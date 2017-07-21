Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Ends series win with dud

Owings went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Thursday's 12-2 win over the Reds.

In a game in which manager Torey Lovullo gave multiple key regulars the afternoon off, it was two of the Diamondbacks' lineup mainstays -- Owings and Paul Goldschmidt (0-for-5, four strikeouts) -- that were the only starters who failed to reach base. Owings' hitless showing came on the heels of an 0-for-5 effort the night before, but the lack of production over the last two contests won't jeopardize his everyday role. The 25-year-old continues to uphold a career-best .780 OPS, and Owings' ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots helps his case for sticking in the lineup over other regulars in instances where Lovullo wants to give his bench options some at-bats.