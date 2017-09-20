Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Examination on tap for Friday

Owings (finger) will meet with hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan on Friday and could receive clearance to take batting practice thereafter, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo remains optimistic that Owings will be able to come off the 60-day disabled list when first eligible Sept. 29, which would give him three games' worth of at-bats to prove he's healthy enough to warrant a spot on the team's playoff roster. Ketel Marte has been acting as the Diamondbacks' primary shortstop while Owings is out and has probably performed well enough to keep his starting job at the position heading into the postseason, but the versatile Owings could have a more realistic chance at displacing the underwhelming platoon of Daniel Descalso and Brandon Drury for regular duties at the keystone.