Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Exits with apparent hand injury
Owings exited Sunday's game against the Cardinals early with an apparent hand injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Owings was plunked on the hand by a pitch while squaring up for a bunt in the top of the second inning. He was immediately removed from the game and replaced by Daniel Descalso during the at-bat. The specifics on his injury should be revealed after he's undergone tests on his hand.
