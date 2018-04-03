Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Extends game with ninth-inning homer
Owings went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run and a walk Monday in the Diamondbacks' 8-7 win over the Dodgers in 15 innings.
Though Owings struck out a game-high four times, he came through with the biggest moment of the night when he took Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen deep with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the score. With Nick Ahmed thriving as the Diamondbacks' everyday shortstop, Owings doesn't have a clear path to regular at-bats, but he's already picked up two starts in four games thanks to his ability to play right field. Expect Owings to stick in the lineup again Tuesday, when the Dodgers send a lefty (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound for the second straight day.
