Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Goes 2-for-2 off bench
Owings entered Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Reds in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter and finished 2-for-2 with a pair of singles.
Owings finished the three-game series with three hits, matching his total output from his previous 14 contests combined. Though Owings seems to be turning the corner a little bit after a prolonged dry spell, it appears the utility man's woeful .190/.252/.299 season line has prompted manager Torey Lovullo to explore other options in the outfield while the Diamondbacks aim to replace A.J. Pollock (thumb) and Steven Souza (pectoral). Rather than Owings, Jarrod Dyson and Socrates Brito seem to have emerged as Lovullo's preferred starters alongside everyday left fielder David Peralta.
