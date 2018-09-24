Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Handling leadoff role

Owings will lead off and start in right field Monday against the Dodgers.

Owings will pick up his third start in five games after going 5-for-7 with a home run, three RBI and two runs over his previous tow appearances. With Arizona officially eliminated from the postseason after losing its series to the Rockies over the weekend, manager Torey Lovullo will likely empty his bench more liberally over the final week of the regular season. That should translate to more playing time for the likes of Owings, who appears poised to finish the year strong after slashing just .195/.262/.281 over 282 plate appearances with the big club prior to his recent surge.