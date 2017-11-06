Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Has second surgery on finger
Owings underwent surgery on his right middle finger Saturday.
The surgery, which was performed on the same finger Owings had surgery on at the end of July, was apparently done to ensure proper and complete healing. He originally fractured his finger on a bunt attempt July 30 and subsequently missed the rest of the season. Owings hasn't been given a recovery timetable at this point, but barring any setbacks, he'll likely be ready to go for the start spring training.
